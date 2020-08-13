Fredericksburg region sees 58th COVID-19 death, 71 new cases in one day

In response to an increase in local COVID-19 cases—and Thursday’s report included more grim numbers—leaders of health care systems are partnering to urge residents to wear masks, wash their hands frequently and practice social distancing.
Mary Washington Healthcare, Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center and the Lloyd F. Moss Free Clinic are launching a social media campaign next week called #MaskUpFXBG. An open letter to the community about the effort explains the “continued importance our community members should place on guidelines to protect one another from a virus for which there is no vaccine and no cure.”
The campaign comes as the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, reported its 58th virus-related death: a Stafford woman, white and in her 50s.
“It is so sad to hear of another person passing—in the 50s feels so young,” said Jael Cooper, marketing director for the Spotsylvania hospital. “COVID-19 is affecting our entire community.”
Thursday’s report also noted 71 new cases, the fourth highest 24-hour increase since the pandemic began. Unlike other days with high spikes, when numbers rose significantly because of reporting lags on the state level or a large influx of cases at a local nursing home, there didn’t seem to be any one reason for the increase.
There have been two more outbreaks in office settings, which account for eight new cases, according to the local health district. Some of the cases reported Thursday are part of an outbreak at Spring Arbor of Fredericksburg, an assisted living community in Spotsylvania where 17 residents and staff members have confirmed cases.
“But this is still a high number for our health district,” spokesperson Allison Balmes–John said about the total.
Every locality in the Fredericksburg region saw an uptick. Spotsylvania recorded 34 new cases, the most in the local health district, followed by Stafford with 22 new cases.
Spotsylvania has had the most deaths—35—but 21 of them resulted from an outbreak at Carriage Hill Health & Rehab. There have been 10 deaths in Stafford, including one from an ongoing outbreak at Harmony at Falls Run; five in Caroline and four each in King George and Fredericksburg. All of the city’s deaths were from an outbreak reported July 15 at Hughes Home for Adults, where 39 residents and staff members have tested positive.
“As the virus spreads, it becomes more likely it will enter one of these facilities, where many residents are at higher risk of severe cases of COVID-19,” said Joe Saitta, the health district’s incident commander overseeing the virus response. “After five tough months [of precautions], please don’t let your guard down. This is a long-term effort that will require people to continue protecting themselves, their families and friends.”
As of Thursday, there were 31 people being treated for COVID-19 at the area’s three hospitals. The average positivity rate for the last seven days stood at 7.2 percent throughout the local health district.
“Below 10 percent is a goal,” Balmes–John said during a presentation this week. “If it’s below 5 percent, we’re really looking good.”
Local positivity rates dipped under 4 percent in July, but August has seen steady increases in cases and fatalities. The month isn’t halfway over, and eight people have died and 570 more have tested positive for the respiratory disease.
By comparison, there were eight deaths and 746 cases for all of July.
The recent spikes are why leaders of local health care systems partnered together to plead for more preventive measures.
“On behalf of the thousands of doctors, nurses, and employees throughout our health systems, we ask you to please help us keep our communities safe,” the letter stated.
It noted various studies in medical journals that compared the COVID-19 growth rate before and after mask mandates in various states. “Health Affairs” data suggested the daily growth rate slowed by 0.9 percent the first five days after a mandate and by 2 percent three weeks later.
“Internationally, countries that have embraced wearing masks or mandated them have had a significantly lower death rate due to COVID-19,” stated the letter, which was signed by Karen Dulaney, executive director of the Moss Free Clinic; Dr. Michael McDermott, CEO of Mary Washington Healthcare; and David McKnight, CEO of Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.
