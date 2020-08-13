Fredericksburg region sees 58th COVID-19 death, 71 new cases in one day

There have been two more outbreaks in office settings, which account for eight new cases, according to the local health district. Some of the cases reported Thursday are part of an outbreak at Spring Arbor of Fredericksburg, an assisted living community in Spotsylvania where 17 residents and staff members have confirmed cases.

“But this is still a high number for our health district,” spokesperson Allison Balmes–John said about the total.

Every locality in the Fredericksburg region saw an uptick. Spotsylvania recorded 34 new cases, the most in the local health district, followed by Stafford with 22 new cases.

Spotsylvania has had the most deaths—35—but 21 of them resulted from an outbreak at Carriage Hill Health & Rehab. There have been 10 deaths in Stafford, including one from an ongoing outbreak at Harmony at Falls Run; five in Caroline and four each in King George and Fredericksburg. All of the city’s deaths were from an outbreak reported July 15 at Hughes Home for Adults, where 39 residents and staff members have tested positive.