Fredericksburg region virus death toll climbs to 69

All three local facilities have had at least one virus-related death, according to the state. But when there are fewer than five deaths, the exact total isn’t reported on the state site.

Outbreaks at nursing homes and assisted living facilities have resulted in large numbers of cases, and deaths, and are among “the many factors that can influence the spread and case counts of COVID-19 in each locality,” said Balmes–John.

But they’re not the only place where outbreaks happen. They also occur at work, and public health officials suggest that the same strategies to prevent the spread of disease are effective on the job site: frequent hand-washing, wearing masks, social distancing and staying home when experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

“I’ve been reminding people that most people should not have anyone at work who meets the definition of a close contact [within 6 feet for 15 minutes or more],” Balmes–John said. “For most people, the only people meeting the definition of a close contact should be their household members.”

She suggested employers work to prevent outbreaks by marking off 6 feet of distance from a person’s work station so that others know how close they can sit or stand and reinforcing the requirement to wear a mask around others at work.