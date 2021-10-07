Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank offers order-ahead grocery pickup

They can pick up their items at the food bank, off Lee Hill Drive in Spotsylvania County or at Love Thy Neighbor off U.S. 301 in King George County.

Diane Grimes, a specialist at the food bank, places orders for those who don’t have an internet connection or the ability to navigate online. When she and Christian Axford, a coordinator with the OrderAhead program, are out in the community distributing food, they tell others about the new pickup option.

“The easiest way to explain it is to say it’s just like Food Lion or Walmart’s pickup,” Axford said. “Everyone is extremely grateful that we’re doing this.”

Mahogany Richardson of Spotsylvania certainly was glad she didn’t have to get her newborn out the car, especially as a few sprinkles of rain started to fall on Tuesday. “I think this is really great for anybody who is in need of help.”

Carlin Venaglia, also of Spotsylvania, has been picking up food for two neighbors—a disabled man and an older woman—for about six years. He’s always concerned about them having a well-balanced diet and getting the kind of food they like, so the OrderAhead program filled both those needs.

“Oh, gosh, I almost cried when they told me about it,” he said. “I’m serious. I love this place. It truly is a godsend.”