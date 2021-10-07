Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank offers order-ahead grocery pickup

Nikia Mercer placed her order for groceries online, then pulled into a designated parking space when it was time to pick them up.
She stayed in her vehicle while someone brought the food out to her and was able to get the selections she wanted without masking up and being in contact with other people. That’s a particular blessing with “all this mess” going around, said Mercer, who lives in Fredericksburg.
“This program is awesome. It has helped me tremendously,” she said.
Mercer didn’t visit a local grocery store for the bread and meat, canned goods and fresh vegetables. She got it all through the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, which is one of only two food banks in Virginia and 11 nationwide offering the same kind of grocery pickup as popular supermarkets.
The local food bank decided to try to the program, called OrderAhead, in April and it has grown “by leaps and bounds, by a few dozen [overall] to a few dozen every day,” said Dan Maher, food bank president and CEO. About 1,000 people have received food through OrderAhead since the pilot program began.
It’s open to anyone in the community in need, and participants are able to order up to 48 assorted food items twice a month. Those interested have to place their orders 48 hours ahead of time online at orderahead.org or by calling 540/621-5155.
They can pick up their items at the food bank, off Lee Hill Drive in Spotsylvania County or at Love Thy Neighbor off U.S. 301 in King George County.
Diane Grimes, a specialist at the food bank, places orders for those who don’t have an internet connection or the ability to navigate online. When she and Christian Axford, a coordinator with the OrderAhead program, are out in the community distributing food, they tell others about the new pickup option.
“The easiest way to explain it is to say it’s just like Food Lion or Walmart’s pickup,” Axford said. “Everyone is extremely grateful that we’re doing this.”
Mahogany Richardson of Spotsylvania certainly was glad she didn’t have to get her newborn out the car, especially as a few sprinkles of rain started to fall on Tuesday. “I think this is really great for anybody who is in need of help.”
Carlin Venaglia, also of Spotsylvania, has been picking up food for two neighbors—a disabled man and an older woman—for about six years. He’s always concerned about them having a well-balanced diet and getting the kind of food they like, so the OrderAhead program filled both those needs.
“Oh, gosh, I almost cried when they told me about it,” he said. “I’m serious. I love this place. It truly is a godsend.”
Walmart contributed startup funding for the local program and Anthem is sponsoring it in October and November, Maher said. The Feeding America Network asked food banks to give it a try, and even though the Fredericksburg facility is small, “it wanted to be creative,” he said.
He likes the fact that OrderAhead provides another opportunity for people to avoid contact with others during the COVID-19 pandemic. And it’s a reflection of how food pantries and banks have evolved from simply giving people a box of food to having them come into the pantries and “shop” for their selections. Being able to order ahead—just as grocery stores offer—is yet another evolution, Maher said.
The program also may save time for those who would otherwise get food at community distributions, said Carey Sealy, a food bank manager. “Since the pandemic began, we have watched our neighbors waiting in line for hours at our distributions,” she said.
For those who don’t have transportation—because many who are food insecure also lack reliable wheels, Grimes said—the OrderAhead option makes it easier for people to find a ride to the food bank. Family or friends are more likely to provide a ride when it involves a 10-minute stop at the food bank versus two hours waiting in line, Grimes said.
In the Central Rappahannock Region, 1 in 12 people and 1 in 10 children face food insecurity each day, according to the local food bank. That’s more than 31,000 people who do not have access to the food they need to thrive. The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank works with 152 community partners on more than 260 food assistance programs.
During the pandemic, the Fredericksburg food bank “has seen many families receiving food assistance for the first time,” according to a press release.
There was a downtick in demand as stimulus funds circulated through the region, but as the pandemic enters its second fall and winter season locally, “we’re seeing gradual growth in demand,” Maher said. “We’re definitely sensing that COVID-19 impacts are here for the long run.”
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425