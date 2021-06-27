Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank summer feeding sites are open

The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank is providing free meals for kids 18 and younger at multiple sites throughout the community on Tuesdays and Thursdays this summer.

All participating sites are serving "grab-and-go" meals for children. No registration or sign-up is necessary and parents and guardians can pick up meals for their children when children can't be present.

Kids on the Go is at three sites in Caroline County—the Caroline Family YMCA from noon to 1:30 p.m., the Ladysmith Community Center from noon to 1 p.m. and Oxford Mount Zion Baptist Church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

​In Spotsylvania County, meals will be distributed at Salem Church Library from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and at Eastland United Methodist Church from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Delivery in Stafford begins June 29 at Garrison Woods from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

All Kids on the Go sites will operate through Aug. 12.

Members of the community can also find a meal site by texting "food" to 877-877 or visiting fns.usda.gov/meals4kids for an interactive map.