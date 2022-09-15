 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank to benefit from additional federal funding

Fredericksburg During the Pandemic (copy)

The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank held several special distributions during the pandemic, including an event that included help from the National Guard.

 File / Mike Morones / The Free Lance–Star

The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank should see a resurgence in emergency food supplies in coming months after the federal government’s announcement to provide another $1.5 billion in funding, according to a news release.

The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank is one of the 200 members of Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization. Rising food prices, supply chain issues and greater demand resulted in the network providing 1.4 billion fewer meals in recent years “to people facing hunger,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America.

For fiscal year 2022, the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank supplied items for more than 5 million meals, but that was 14% less than the year before, when more federal food supplies came in the wake of COVID-19, said Dan Maher, president and CEO of the local food bank.

He said the additional funding from the United States Department of Agriculture will strengthen emergency food assistance across the country.

While details still need to be worked out, Maher called the announcement of additional aid “welcome news as our community continues to deal with the fallout of the pandemic and inflation.”

Food banks, pantries and other charitable food assistance programs assisted more than 60 million individuals in 2020 and 53 million in 2021, according to a news release. Feeding America said that level of aid would not have been possible without COVID recovery funding, provided by Congress, which allowed for more USDA food purchases.

Demand for emergency food assistance remains well above pre-pandemic levels, but Maher said the amount of food available “is quite different today than it was at the height of the pandemic” because of the reduction in federally supplied commodities.

