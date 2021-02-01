Fredericksburg region's roads mostly clear, but more wintry weather expected

Most of the Fredericksburg region's primary roads are clear, but some with icy patches, state transportation officials said Monday. Many secondary roads have reported icy patches. Interstate 95 is clear, with traffic moving freely.

Between three and five inches of snow accumulated in the Fredericksburg area over the weekend, topped with rain and freezing rain as temperatures edged just above the freezing mark. The winter storm led to school and county office closures as well as hundreds of crashes and stranded vehicles.

By Monday morning, the Virginia Department of Transportation reported only minor icy patch conditions on most area roads that weren't already cleared.

As of 10 a.m., Caroline County had numerous roads with icy patches and one road closure, Guinea Station Road, where a power line fell.

Roads with icy patches were reported in King George, including State Route 3 and U.S. 301; Stafford County, including Courthouse Road and State Route 610; and Spotsylvania, where most secondary roads had icy patches.

The wintry mix isn't finished falling, according to forecasts.