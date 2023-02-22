The bee is back! After winning their class and division competitions, 14 local students’ hard work will come to fruition at the Fredericksburg Regional Spelling Bee, planned for 10 a.m. Saturday at James Monroe High School.

Competitors range from grades 4–8. The youngest of the group is fourth grader Joel Washington from Bowling Green Elementary School in Caroline County.

“This year’s school district bee was my first spelling bee ever,” he said. “My mom is helping me to study for the regional. I study words on flashcards and she’ll randomly call them out to me.”

Following his win at the Caroline bee, Joel intended to keep a low profile and tell only a few of his close friends. However, just about everyone in his class at school knew about his achievement.

“My class surprised me when I came back from the competition,” he said. “They were just happy that I was able to get there so they ended up throwing a huge surprise party for me when I came to class.”

Describing himself as feeling somewhere in between “nervous” and the feeling when you’re “happy that you’ve made it,” Joel thinks that, no matter the results of the competition, he will keep spelling for years to come.

Yet, for some spellers, this year’s bee marks a bittersweet ending to a journey, as students are no longer eligible to compete after passing the eighth grade.

“I’ve done this for many years, so it's kind of sad in a way, but also exciting,” said eighth grader Caroline Brand.

Caroline, representing Grymes Memorial School, has been competing in local bees since she was a second grader, and humbly admits to owning a collection of first- and second-place titles. Last year was Caroline’s first time attending the regional competition, where she tied for third.

“I didn’t really know what to expect," she said. "But it was sick!”

This year, Caroline is happy her family members will be in the audience to cheer her on.

“Last year, only my dad and one of my teachers were able to come because of COVID, but this year, probably my whole family will come: my mom, dad and four siblings,” she said.

Caroline’s motivation to spell competitively stems from her love of learning and reading.

“I like to read a lot. I love being able to see the words that I’ve studied in the books I read,” she said. “I wish my competitors luck and just to go out and have fun.”

Luke DiMaso, an eighth grader at St. William of York Catholic School, also reflected on the significance of this year’s competition.

“My goal ever since fourth grade was to make it to the nationals,” he said. “So this is my last year to try and achieve that.”

Luke stumbled upon the bee as a fourth grader and has been passionate about it ever since.

“The first year I competed, I didn’t know about any of the study material. I just tried it and I did pretty well,” he said. Since then, Luke has established a consistent study routine with his parents and younger sister.

Competition can always be nerve-wracking, but Luke doesn’t try to shake off the nerves.

“I really do welcome a bit of nervousness at the beginning,” he said. “Before we go out, I really just try to tell myself whatever happens, I couldn’t have prepared any more than I did. And whatever the outcome, I tried my best.”

“These kids have worked so hard and really handled the pressure well," said Darcie Caswell, youth services coordinator at the Central Rappahannock Regional Library. “There is really nothing like being present and watching this event occur. It's so exciting and so fun to watch these young people share their knowledge.”

University of Mary Washington Associate Professor of Linguistics Dr. Paul Fallon will serve as the pronouncer for the event. Judges will include Martha Hutzel, director of the Central Rappahannock Regional Library; Adele Uphaus, staff reporter at The Free Lance–Star; Phil Jenkins, editor at the Council of Chief State School Officers; and Ann Woolford, retired vice president for Academic Affairs and Student Services at Germanna Community College. Saturday's bee is sponsored by Central Rappahannock Regional Library and The Free Lance–Star.

The winner of the regional contest will advance to the 95th Scripps National Spelling Bee, which will be held at the Gaylord National Hotel and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, from May 30 to June 1.

