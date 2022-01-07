Fredericksburg residents hold virtual vigil to remember Jan. 6 insurrection

"it is my hope that we will continue to honor those who lost their lives by remembering that democracy must be upheld each and every day," Warner said. "We must realize that what happened on Jan. 6 did not end on Jan. 6. Efforts to sow doubts about the integrity of our elections are chipping away at the values upon which our nation was founded. As state legislatures across the country continue to exploit Donald Trump’s Big Lie to restrict access to the ballot, we must act to protect the right to vote and safeguard our democracy once more.”