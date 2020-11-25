Fredericksburg restaurant delivering 225 free Thanksgiving meals to those in need

Ristorante Renato, a family-owned eatery in downtown Fredericksburg, is providing over 225 Thanksgiving meals Thursday afternoon to help feed residents in need across the region.
“Mary’s Shelter’s the big one, then the Colonial Motel,” said Elisa Bonilla, daughter of restaurant owners Jose and Teresa Bonilla. “And then there’s food just going out to Thornburg, there’s some in Caroline, there’s some in Colonial Beach. There’s a 98-year-old veteran there.”
Bonilla, whose family funded the entire Thanksgiving Day meal effort, said, “We’re so fortunate that, in the middle of a pandemic, we’re still here. We’re still doing OK, and we’re able to help our community out.”
Meal recipients have already been chosen. Delivery drivers are scheduled to show up at the restaurant on William Street about 1 p.m. Thursday, and curbside delivery for drive-ups and walk-ups begins at 2 p.m.
Each serving prepared by the restaurant staff includes heaping helpings of turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, stuffing, a dessert and a drink.
Ristorante Renato first opened in 1978 in the same building Roberson’s Music occupies at 1300 Jefferson Davis Highway. The restaurant moved to its present location at 422 William St. in 1985.
Bonilla’s first thought of giving a holiday thanks to the community came in October, when she took to social media seeking ways her family’s restaurant could best help those in need.
“We’ve been in business for 43 years,” she said. “The community has given us so much, we wanted to give back for Thanksgiving, especially during the [coronavirus] pandemic.”
One of the responses Bonilla received suggested the restaurant provide meals for the elderly and for veterans.
“And so, it just started from there,” said Bonilla.
Bonilla said the initial call for meals netted 50 to 60 people, as well as drivers volunteering to deliver the meals throughout the community. With a desire to feed over 200 people, Bonilla posted again on social media, this time asking readers to spread the message even further by further sharing her invitation for a free meal.
“It was shared, I don’t know how many times,” said Bonilla. “I think 15,000 people have seen it.”
