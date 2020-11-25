Fredericksburg restaurant delivering 225 free Thanksgiving meals to those in need

Ristorante Renato, a family-owned eatery in downtown Fredericksburg, is providing over 225 Thanksgiving meals Thursday afternoon to help feed residents in need across the region.

“Mary’s Shelter’s the big one, then the Colonial Motel,” said Elisa Bonilla, daughter of restaurant owners Jose and Teresa Bonilla. “And then there’s food just going out to Thornburg, there’s some in Caroline, there’s some in Colonial Beach. There’s a 98-year-old veteran there.”

Bonilla, whose family funded the entire Thanksgiving Day meal effort, said, “We’re so fortunate that, in the middle of a pandemic, we’re still here. We’re still doing OK, and we’re able to help our community out.”

Meal recipients have already been chosen. Delivery drivers are scheduled to show up at the restaurant on William Street about 1 p.m. Thursday, and curbside delivery for drive-ups and walk-ups begins at 2 p.m.

Each serving prepared by the restaurant staff includes heaping helpings of turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, stuffing, a dessert and a drink.

Ristorante Renato first opened in 1978 in the same building Roberson’s Music occupies at 1300 Jefferson Davis Highway. The restaurant moved to its present location at 422 William St. in 1985.