Fredericksburg reveals plans for Veterans Day, Christmas parade

Fredericksburg officials announced plans for Veterans Day and the annual Christmas parade.

The Veterans Day event will be held Thursday at 10 a.m.

It will begin downtown with a walking procession. Visitors are invited to view the procession along the Washington Avenue Mall from Memorial Park to William and Barton streets. The procession will end on George Street at the site of the Fredericksburg Fallen Heroes Memorial.

That’s where the traditional Veterans Day ceremony will take place at 10:45 a.m.

Parking is available in the Winchester Street Parking Garage, at the Fredericksburg Dog Park on Kenmore Avenue, at First Christian Church on Washington Avenue and at the lot at 1016 Charles Street. The event is free and will be held rain or shine.

It is co-sponsored by the Fredericksburg Area Veterans Council and the city’s parks and recreation and police departments.

The Christmas parade is returning to its annual format after one year as a "reverse" event. It will be held Dec. 4 at 5:30 p.m.