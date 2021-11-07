Fredericksburg reveals plans for Veterans Day, Christmas parade

Fredericksburg officials announced plans for Veterans Day and the annual Christmas parade.
The Veterans Day event will be held Thursday at 10 a.m.
It will begin downtown with a walking procession. Visitors are invited to view the procession along the Washington Avenue Mall from Memorial Park to William and Barton streets. The procession will end on George Street at the site of the Fredericksburg Fallen Heroes Memorial.
That’s where the traditional Veterans Day ceremony will take place at 10:45 a.m.
Parking is available in the Winchester Street Parking Garage, at the Fredericksburg Dog Park on Kenmore Avenue, at First Christian Church on Washington Avenue and at the lot at 1016 Charles Street. The event is free and will be held rain or shine.
It is co-sponsored by the Fredericksburg Area Veterans Council and the city’s parks and recreation and police departments.
The Christmas parade is returning to its annual format after one year as a "reverse" event. It will be held Dec. 4 at 5:30 p.m.
City officials put out advance notice that several streets downtown will be closed and that parking will not permitted on the streets along the parade route and some side streets beginning at 2 p.m. that day.
The impacted streets are: the 300–1000 blocks of Caroline Street, the 100–200 blocks of Amelia Street, the 500–1200 blocks of Princess Anne Street, the 100–300 blocks of George and William streets, the 100–400 blocks of Wolfe, Charlotte and Hanover streets and the 800 block of Charles Street.
There will also be parking restrictions at the VRE lot located at Sophia and Frederick streets.
The roads will be closed to vehicles starting at 3:30 p.m.
There will be signs in place indicating the restrictions and vehicles will be towed at the owners’ expense if not moved.
Traffic delays are expected before and after the event. All streets are expected to reopen by 9 p.m.
Information about where to park and the best places to view the parade is available online at FredericksburgChristmasParade.com.
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526