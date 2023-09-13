The Fredericksburg City School Board is considering making a change to its policy concerning the naming of school facilities.

The existing policy stipulates that a school cannot be named for a living individual.

“Schools and school facilities may be named for individuals who have been deceased for at least 10 years,” the policy states.

The change, which is being proposed by School Board member Matt Rowe, would remove that stipulation.

The school division is in the process of building a new middle school in the Idlewild neighborhood.

School Board Chair Jennifer Boyd said the new middle school will retain the name of the current middle school, but that the existing Walker-Grant Middle School building will be converted into a third elementary school.

“That new elementary school doesn’t exist, so it needs a name,” Boyd said.

Rowe said at Monday’s regular School Board meeting that he is proposing changes to the naming policy to increase the pool of individuals for whom the new elementary school could be named.

“All four of our other school facilities are named after figures from the 18th and 19th centuries,” he said. “I feel like having (the existing) policy precludes a lot of (more recent) local notable people from naming possibilities.”

Board member Katie Pomeroy said she “isn’t on board” with changing the policy. She said naming schools after individuals could pose problems down the road, as it has in recent years for schools named after Confederate generals and leaders.

“Naming buildings after geographical locations or landmarks, or broader concepts like ‘liberty’ or ‘freedom’ maybe makes more sense,” Pomeroy said.

But board member Malvina Kay said she would support the policy change and that she would like to see more diversity in the people represented by school division names.

“The names of Walker and Grant are only on the building because we had a Walker-Grant school through segregation,” she said.

Joseph Walker and James Grant worked together with others in the early 1900s to establish the city’s first high school for Black students. In 1938, it merged with a Black elementary school and the new school was named for Walker and Grant.

The proposed policy change was presented Monday for information only and will be voted on at an upcoming meeting.