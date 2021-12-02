Fredericksburg school division sees electric bus in action

There was almost no noise from the school bus as it drove down Dixon Street in Fredericksburg.
That’s partly because it was carrying adults instead of elementary schoolers, but also because it was electric.
Blue Bird’s electric bus visited Fredericksburg on Wednesday for a demonstration hosted by the city school division, Virginia Clean Cities and ABM Industries, a facility management company that is consulting with the school division as it explores green energy options.
Fredericksburg City Council has pledged to power all city operations with renewable energy by 2035. As part of that goal, the city government and school division are pursuing a joint energy performance contract to finance investments in clean energy projects.
Electrifying the school division’s fleet of buses fits with the renewable energy goal.
“There are significant benefits to electric buses like reduced fuel costs, zero emissions, reduced noise pollution and longer life expectancies of the vehicles with less maintenance,” school division Deputy Superintendent Matt Eberhardt said.
Blue Bird, a family-owned bus manufacturer since 1927, delivered one of its first electric buses to Henrico County Public Schools in 1996, corporate sales manager Greg McCalmon said during a presentation to the community and school division employees. There are now 850 electric school buses in use in the United States, McCalmon said.
The bus that visited Fredericksburg on Wednesday can carry up to 77 passengers and has a 155 kwh battery capacity with a range of 120 miles, though range is dependent on terrain, driver habits, and heating or air conditioning use.
Routine maintenance of the electric bus that could be performed by local school division fleet services technicians includes changing air compressor oil, torquing the drive motor every 17 months, maintaining coolant and power steering fluid levels and maintaining the battery hardware every 12 months.
Specialized service would have to be conducted by trained Blue Bird or Cummins Batteries technicians, Blue Bird vice president Mark Schmitt said, but he noted that as more electric school buses enter fleets in Virginia, more trained technicians will be available.
“And we certainly want you to be able to take care of your own buses,” he said.
The cost of the electric bus that visited Wednesday is about $325,000, three times the cost of a diesel bus. Rebates, tax incentives and energy savings should bring the cost down to that of a diesel bus, said Christina Sherriff with ABM.
Eberhardt stressed that the school division is in the preliminary phases of investigating electric school buses.
“We are excited to see the final audit of our facilities and the suggested ways to conserve energy and use energy differently,” he said. “Today’s presentation on electric buses was really good information for the community.”
