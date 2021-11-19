 Skip to main content
Fredericksburg schools holds electric bus demonstration
Fredericksburg City Public Schools—along with Blue Bird Bus Sales of Virginia, Virginia Clean Cities and ABM facility management services—is inviting the community to an electric school bus presentation on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at the Walker-Grant Center.

Blue Bird will provide tours of a battery-operated school bus and answer questions about its technology from 9 to 10 a.m.

The public will also be able to hear about state funding options and from other school divisions working to convert to an electricity-powered fleet. 

Following the demonstration at Walker-Grant, the bus will visit James Monroe High School. It will give students a ride around town and then will be parked at the high school from noon to 3 p.m. for students, teachers and the community to visit. 

Those who want to attend the event can register at vacleancities.org/events.

Adele Uphaus–Conner: 540/735-1973

auphaus@freelancestar.com

@flsadele

