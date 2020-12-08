Fredericksburg schools plan for in-person instruction to start in January

Fredericksburg City Public School students will have the option to begin in-person classes in January.
Division Superintendent Marci Catlett presented her recommendations for student transition to in-person learning at a virtual meeting of the City School Board Monday evening.
Under the plan, students who choose the in-person option will be divided into two groups. One group will be in school buildings for a shortened day on Mondays and Tuesdays and the other on Thursdays and Fridays.
School buildings will be closed for deep cleaning on Wednesdays and on Fridays beginning at 2 p.m.
City families were questioned about their return-to-school preferences last month.
Fifty-seven percent of all families indicated that they would choose the hybrid model, Catlett said. Thirty-six percent plan to stay in the distance-learning model and 7 percent are undecided.
Overall enrollment in the city school system is just over 3,700, according to the division website.
Hybrid in-person instruction has already begun for some city students, who were invited to attend because of academic or social and emotional need. Catlett said 888 students across the five school buildings are receiving in-person instruction now.
According to the division’s COVID-19 dashboard, which contains information up to Nov. 30, there have been no student cases of the disease since Aug. 7.
A total of 13 students have been quarantined since then. There have been 13 staff cases and 31 staff quarantined in that time.
Catlett said these numbers give her confidence in the division’s COVID-19 mitigation procedures and in the ability to keep them implemented with greater numbers of students in school buildings.
“We will continue to monitor COVID-19 data to see if we need to revisit bringing students back at a smaller number once school opens,” she said. “The health and safety of our staff and students is our top priority.”
The School Board also heard an update on the joint City-Schools Enrollment, Capacity and Expansion task force.
The group is considering five options to relieve overcrowding in city schools. These include re-allocating grades in existing buildings and eliminating the single-stream system; implementing hybrid or year-round scheduling changes; constructing a new school; expanding existing schools; or adding capacity by purchasing an existing building.
Interim Deputy Superintendent Matthew Eberhardt said the task force in November agreed to bring on an architectural or engineering firm to act as a consultant to the task force. Proposals from potential firms are due this week and will be reviewed by staff, who will present a recommendation to the task force Dec. 17.
The selected firm will support the task force by updating the enrollment situation and projecting future enrollment; preparing a report on the options under consideration; bringing in current research on optimal enrollment and the impact of school size on students; and providing cost estimates for each option.
Eberhardt said the selected option for relieving overcrowding will be executed in 2021.
