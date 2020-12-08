Fredericksburg schools plan for in-person instruction to start in January

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the division’s COVID-19 dashboard, which contains information up to Nov. 30, there have been no student cases of the disease since Aug. 7.

A total of 13 students have been quarantined since then. There have been 13 staff cases and 31 staff quarantined in that time.

Catlett said these numbers give her confidence in the division’s COVID-19 mitigation procedures and in the ability to keep them implemented with greater numbers of students in school buildings.

“We will continue to monitor COVID-19 data to see if we need to revisit bringing students back at a smaller number once school opens,” she said. “The health and safety of our staff and students is our top priority.”

The School Board also heard an update on the joint City-Schools Enrollment, Capacity and Expansion task force.

The group is considering five options to relieve overcrowding in city schools. These include re-allocating grades in existing buildings and eliminating the single-stream system; implementing hybrid or year-round scheduling changes; constructing a new school; expanding existing schools; or adding capacity by purchasing an existing building.