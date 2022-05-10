Fredericksburg schools receives grant to build outdoor learning spaces

Fredericksburg City Public Schools has received a $40,000 grant from Transurban Express Lanes to plant trees and create outdoor learning spaces at James Monroe High School, Walker–Grant Middle School and Hugh Mercer and Lafayette elementary schools.

The school division will partner with local nonprofits Tree Fredericksburg and the Ceili Leahy Service Project to “plant trees and shrubs to make nature more accessible to the school community and educate students about environmental stewardship,” according to a press release about the grant released Tuesday.

Transurban, which operates the express lanes on Interstates 95, 395 and 495, provides grants to organizations along those corridors and in places where express lanes are under construction.

Along with the Virginia Department of Transportation, Transurban is working on a project to extend the I–95 Express Lanes for 10 miles from where they end in North Stafford to U.S. 17.

The Ceili Leahy Service Project is named for a former James Monroe High School student who died of cancer in 2016 at age 19. Tree Fredericksburg is a local nonprofit dedicated to “education, advocacy and tree planting for the City of Fredericksburg, schools, parks and other public spaces.”

The two organizations have worked with Fredericksburg schools on previous education projects.

“These outdoor learning spaces add important new elements to the well-rounded education we are providing our students in Fredericksburg City Public Schools,” said division Superintendent Marci Catlett in the press release. “We thank our partners for investing in the future of our students and for helping us beautify our campuses.”

