Fredericksburg schools holds electric bus demonstration

Fredericksburg City Public Schools—along with Blue Bird Bus Sales of Virginia, Virginia Clean Cities and ABM facility management services—is inviting the community to an electric school bus presentation on Dec. 1 at the Walker–Grant Center.
Blue Bird will provide tours of a battery-operated school bus and answer questions about its technology from 9 to 10 a.m.
The public will also be able to hear about state funding options and from other school divisions working to convert to an electricity-powered fleet.
After the demonstration at Walker–Grant, the bus will visit James Monroe High School. It will give students a ride around town and then will be parked at the high school from noon to 3 p.m. for students, teachers and the community to visit.
Those who want to attend the event can register at vacleancities.org/events.
—Adele Uphaus–Conner
Adele Uphaus–Conner: 540/735-1973
@flsadele
AdeleUphaus
I have covered education, local government and social services for the Free Lance-Star since 2016.
