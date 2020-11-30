 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fredericksburg seeks feedback on updated flood maps
0 comments

Fredericksburg seeks feedback on updated flood maps

{{featured_button_text}}

A 90-day period for Fredericksburg residents and business owners to appeal their designation on the Flood Insurance Rate Map begins this week.

The updated maps were produced by the Federal Emergency Management agency earlier this year in coordination with city and state officials. Before they’re finalized, residents and business owners will have three months to identify any concerns or questions about the information provided.

A designation on the Flood Insurance Rate Map means the locality is more prone to flooding. Home and business owners would have to purchase flood insurance as most homeowner policies do not cover flood damage.

Starting Wednesday, an appeal may be filed if one believes the modeling or data used to create the map is technically or scientifically incorrect.

Appeals must include technical information such as hydraulic data to support the claim. Appeals cannot be based on the effect of a project that started after the initial study was in progress.

The new Flood Insurance Rate Map is scheduled to go into effect in Fredericksburg in February 2022, but that is subject to change pending completion of the appeal review process.

Appeals and comments can be submitted by contacting Fredericksburg Senior Stormwater Manager Tyler Gelles at trgelles@fredericksburgva.gov or 540/372-1179, ext. 280. The preliminary maps are available for viewing at msc.fema.gov/fmcv.

—Taft Coghill Jr:

Fredericksburg city logo (copy)

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526

tcoghill@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert