Fredericksburg seeks feedback on updated flood maps

A 90-day period for Fredericksburg residents and business owners to appeal their designation on the Flood Insurance Rate Map begins this week.

The updated maps were produced by the Federal Emergency Management agency earlier this year in coordination with city and state officials. Before they’re finalized, residents and business owners will have three months to identify any concerns or questions about the information provided.

A designation on the Flood Insurance Rate Map means the locality is more prone to flooding. Home and business owners would have to purchase flood insurance as most homeowner policies do not cover flood damage.

Starting Wednesday, an appeal may be filed if one believes the modeling or data used to create the map is technically or scientifically incorrect.

Appeals must include technical information such as hydraulic data to support the claim. Appeals cannot be based on the effect of a project that started after the initial study was in progress.

The new Flood Insurance Rate Map is scheduled to go into effect in Fredericksburg in February 2022, but that is subject to change pending completion of the appeal review process.