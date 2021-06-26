Fredericksburg seeks input on plan to foster diversity, inclusiveness

After Fredericksburg Historic Resource Planner Kate Schwartz presented a resolution to City Council to amend the historic preservation chapter in the city’s 2015 Comprehensive Plan, she didn’t meet much resistance.

Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw called the amended chapter “a beautiful document” that will help the city move forward in its goals of telling a more complete history.

Council member Kerry Devine said the revisions are “amazing” and she thanked Schwartz and the committee tasked with it for placing an emphasis on the people who have contributed to Fredericksburg’s history throughout the years.

City Council will vote on the resolution on July 13. Fredericksburg residents have until that date at 1:30 p.m. to submit comments to Clerk of Council Tonya Lacey regarding the amendments, which outline eight overarching goals that city officials hope will shape their continuing efforts to foster diversity and inclusiveness.

“I think it’s critically important that we stay focused on the goals,” said Councilman Matt Kelly who was on the Historic Preservation Working Group that was formed in 2018 along with Councilman Tim Duffy and others.