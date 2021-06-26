Fredericksburg seeks input on plan to foster diversity, inclusiveness

After Fredericksburg Historic Resource Planner Kate Schwartz presented a resolution to City Council to amend the historic preservation chapter in the city’s 2015 Comprehensive Plan, she didn’t meet much resistance.
Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw called the amended chapter “a beautiful document” that will help the city move forward in its goals of telling a more complete history.
Council member Kerry Devine said the revisions are “amazing” and she thanked Schwartz and the committee tasked with it for placing an emphasis on the people who have contributed to Fredericksburg’s history throughout the years.
City Council will vote on the resolution on July 13. Fredericksburg residents have until that date at 1:30 p.m. to submit comments to Clerk of Council Tonya Lacey regarding the amendments, which outline eight overarching goals that city officials hope will shape their continuing efforts to foster diversity and inclusiveness.
“I think it’s critically important that we stay focused on the goals,” said Councilman Matt Kelly who was on the Historic Preservation Working Group that was formed in 2018 along with Councilman Tim Duffy and others.
Kelly said it’s important to take the goals “from the planning stage to the implementation stage” because in years past, plans have often been forgotten. He said outside oversight may be needed to ensure follow-through.
Two of the eight goals are directly related to the city’s effort of telling a more inclusive story. Goal No. 4 is to “build equity and create a more inclusive preservation program.”
Goal No. 5 is to “recognize a broader spectrum of history and experience in Fredericksburg—not simply resources associated with the struggle for prosperity in downtown or the quest for community in affluent neighborhoods, but also the quest of those seeking a more just and inclusive community.”
Other goals include evaluating resources beyond the current Historic District, enhancing incentives and non-regulatory tools for preservation and reconciling conflicts between development regulations and the city’s preservation goals.
The working group also decided to add goals of using smart preservation strategies to address housing affordability, ensuring accountability and consistency in law, regulation, enforcement and practice and nurturing a community ethic that embraces preservation by engaging the community directly.
“I’m grateful to have learned so much in the process,” Duffy said of serving with the working group.
Other members of the group included Architectural Review Board members Jonathan Gerlach and Helen P. Ross, National Park Service representative John Hennessy, University of Mary Washington professor Christine Henry, Fredericksburg Main Street member Sophia Constantine, Historic Fredericksburg Foundation representative David James, as well as Jon Van Zandt from the local development community and Mitzi Brown of the city’s Economic Development Authority.
The group took a holistic approach to updating the city’s preservation policies as members evaluated the 2010 Preservation Plan, Historic District Handbook and City Code.
The ARB examined the amendments this past March and April and recommended they advance to the Planning Commission. The Planning Commission opened a public hearing and received two comments from one individual who recommended several modifications.
The Planning Commission voted 4–3 to approve the amendments last month. One of the dissenting members was opposed to the intersection of preservation with housing affordability.
