Fredericksburg set to get $27 million from state for wastewater plant upgrade

Fredericksburg is set to benefit from outgoing Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposed $1 billion environmental budget announcement made last week.
Northam’s two-year budget includes $233.6 million to address outdated and failing septic systems, including $27 million to help fund Fredericksburg’s wastewater needs.
The budget still needs to pass the General Assembly. If it does, Fredericksburg officials plan to use the funds to help pay for an upgrade to the city’s wastewater treatment plant, which is one of several big-ticket capital improvement projects scheduled in the coming years.
City officials were with Northam on Wednesday for his announcement.
Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw called his proposal “monumental news for the city” and for the environment.
“Funding at this level would significantly relieve the burden on our city tax payers while helping keep the city within federal and state requirements to ensure exceptional water treatment for our residents, while improving our efforts to preserve the Rappahannock watershed,” Greenlaw said. “Although these mandated wastewater treatment plant upgrades meet state and federal requirements, we are pleased that their implementation builds on the City of Fredericksburg’s decades of commitment to support a healthy Rappahannock River and Chesapeake Bay.”
Northam’s office touts his budget proposal as a historic investment for agriculture conservation practices, wastewater and stormwater improvements and land preservation.
The wastewater treatment plant upgrade is the largest public works project in Fredericksburg’s history and must be completed no later than early 2026. The project is expected to cost more than $80 million.
Water rates for city residents have increased significantly twice, and a third increase is planned next year to fund the project. Even with support from the state, there will likely be rate increases in the coming years, according to City Manager Tim Baroody’s office.
City officials expect that once the upgrade is complete, Fredericksburg’s wastewater treatment plant will be among the most technologically advanced in the state.
Sen. Richard Stuart, R–Westmoreland, and Del. Phillip Scott, R–Fredericksburg, have also co-authored legislation for the upcoming General Assembly session to add the city to the Enhanced Nutrient Removal Program list. Inclusion on the list prioritizes Fredericksburg’s wastewater treatment plant for additional funding from the state. Fredericksburg has also been granted permission to use the state’s revolving fund loan, which has interest rates in the 1 percent range. The city will also pursue Wastewater Quality Improvement Funds.
Baroody said his office is seeking as much state and federal assistance as possible.
“The city will work to meet and exceed its obligation to the Commonwealth and will continue to seek any viable source of assistance to ensure that ratepayers, many of whom are on fixed incomes, are supported to the extent possible,” he said.
