Fredericksburg set to get $27 million from state for wastewater plant upgrade

Northam’s office touts his budget proposal as a historic investment for agriculture conservation practices, wastewater and stormwater improvements and land preservation.

The wastewater treatment plant upgrade is the largest public works project in Fredericksburg’s history and must be completed no later than early 2026. The project is expected to cost more than $80 million.

Water rates for city residents have increased significantly twice, and a third increase is planned next year to fund the project. Even with support from the state, there will likely be rate increases in the coming years, according to City Manager Tim Baroody’s office.

City officials expect that once the upgrade is complete, Fredericksburg’s wastewater treatment plant will be among the most technologically advanced in the state.