Fredericksburg set to place marker honoring Freedom Riders' first stop

Henry and Devlin, along with Chris Williams—a Farmer mentee and assistant director of UMW's James Farmer Multicultural Center—and Victoria Matthews, tourism sales manager in Fredericksburg's Department of Economic Development and Tourism, embarked last year on an effort to place a historic marker at the site of the Freedom Riders' first stop.

The Virginia Department of Historical Resources approved the marker in March and on Tuesday the city will place a temporary marker at the site and Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw will read a proclamation naming May 4 "Freedom Riders Day."

Attendance will be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the event will be livestreamed at facebook.com/VisitFred starting at 1 p.m.

Williams said he has always felt Farmer—who in addition to leading the Freedom Riders was the executive director of the Congress of Racial Equality and went on to teach at UMW—has never received the recognition he deserves for his work during the Civil Rights movement.

"To have a marker placed in downtown Fredericksburg to commemorate his signature achievement is fulfilling and exciting," Williams said.