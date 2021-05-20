Fredericksburg Sister-City group helping partners in COVID-devastated Nepal

As horrible as the images are of COVID-19 running rampant in India, members of the Fredericksburg–Nepal Exchange fear what’s happening in the country next to it is even more devastating.

“Their outbreak is even worse than India’s, if you can believe it, but it’s not getting as much attention,” said David Rettinger about Nepal, which is experiencing upwards of 8,600 new cases a day as almost half of all people tested for the virus have it. “The news is getting worse and worse with each passing day, and Nepal’s health care system is not prepared for this pandemic.”

Rettinger is a professor at the University of Mary Washington and the public relations chairman of the Sister-City Program that pairs Fredericksburg with partners in Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal. He’s spreading the word about the local effort to raise money, through an online fundraiser, to purchase vital medical supplies such as oxygen concentrators and nasal tubes that deliver the much-needed air supply to patients.

Because Nepal—the home of Mount Everest—is landlocked between India and China, shipping costs can climb as high as the equipment costs. That’s why the Sister-City partnership is working with established groups that have the necessary know-how and connections, Rettinger said.