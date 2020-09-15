Fredericksburg spanning Chatham Bridge's history in weekly posts

That bridge lasted until summer 1826, when floodwaters destroyed and carried away the entire structure. An article in the Virginia Herald gave a vivid description of the destruction of what it called “one of our most delightful promenades.” It added that Judge John Coalter, who owned Chatham Manor at that time, promised to quickly replace the bridge. That wasn’t completed until 1832, and was commonly referred to as Coalter’s Bridge.

Chatham Bridge has been destroyed and rebuilt four times since then, but Eghtessad has been unable to find much documentation to show who did the actual work prior to the 1900s. One of posts notes that some evidence has led the National Park Service to presume that the laborers included some of Chatham Manor’s slaves.

The bridge was one of three that spanned the Rappahannock from Fredericksburg to Stafford County during the Civil War. After they were destroyed by the Confederate Army, the Union Army constructed several pontoon bridges to connect Fredericksburg and Falmouth in 1862. These relatively flimsy structures were unable to withstand frequent floods, so Washington Roebling used wire rope that he’d brought with him to build a suspension bridge over the Chatham Bridge’s 13 remaining piers.