Fredericksburg SPCA brings in 35 beagles from Envigo facility

Bush the beagle felt grass under his paws and sun on his fur for the first time in his life Wednesday evening.

Like thousands of other beagles, Bush was born in the Envigo facility in Cumberland, which bred and sold dogs to laboratories for experimentation.

“These guys don’t know how to ‘dog,’” said Von Young, marketing and communications manager for the Fredericksburg SPCA, which this week brought in 35 beagles rescued from Envigo.

In May, the U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Envigo alleging violations of the Animal Welfare Act, and the Humane Society of the United States has been working since last month to remove some 4,000 dogs from the facility and place them with no-kill shelter partners.

The Fredericksburg SPCA, which is a member of the Virginia Federation of Humane Societies, worked in conjunction with the Humane Society to bring in 35 dogs this week.

The animals have all gone through intake at the Fredericksburg SPCA and are available to go to foster homes now, Young said.

Because they were born and raised in the Envigo facility, the beagles need time to adjust to family life and are not yet ready for adoption.

Young said some of the beagles have pushed aside their soft bedding to sleep on the floor of their crates and have flipped over their water bowls because they only know how to drink from spigots, which were not always within reach at the facility.

Prospective fosters will need to be patient with them, Young said.

As part of its commitment to make Virginia a no-kill state by 2025, the Fredericksburg SPCA brings in animals from rural and municipal facilities across the state on a weekly basis, Young said.

With the influx of Envigo beagles, the organization has a “critical need to increase our foster base, so we can extend our lifesaving range,” she said.

There is also a need for dog food, which Young said is not built into the SPCA’s operational cost.

Prospective fosters for the Envigo beagles, and any other animal at the shelter, should register at the SPCA’s website, fredspca.org, Young said.