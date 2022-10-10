Fredericksburg SPCA brings in rescued animals from Florida and Puerto Rico

The Fredericksburg SPCA last week brought in some 30 animals who were displaced by the recent hurricanes that affected parts of Florida and Puerto Rico—staff are preparing for another group of rescues to arrive this week.

“The devastation of both Hurricane Fiona and Hurricane Ian is immense,” said Carrie Withers, executive director of the Fredericksburg SPCA. “We have been activated to provide assistance to our national partners as a response to this crisis."

Working with national partners Petco Love and Best Friends Animal Society, the regional SPCA welcomed four adult cats and six kittens from Florida and nine adult dogs and 13 puppies from Save a Sato, a Puerto Rican nonprofit dedicated to rescuing street dogs, known as "satos."

The cats and dogs were either rescued from shelters or homes directly impacted by the storms or are coming from other local shelters in Florida and Puerto Rico which have been cleared to make room in those shelters for directly affected animals.

SPCA staff met the animals as they arrived via Wings of Rescue flights to Richmond International Airport on Thursday morning.

The cats and dogs were under medical supervision over the weekend to make sure they are healthy, Withers said Monday, and will be released to go into the shelter or a foster home in the next few days.

The Humane Society of the U.S. is coordinating the transport of 15 cats and 15 dogs that will arrive this week, Withers said.

The Fredericksburg SPCA is in need of fosters in the area so it can provide space for animals displaced by the storms.

"If anybody is able to open up their homes to help foster these animals, we would be forever grateful," Withers said. "And hopefully, they will get adopted out. Our goal is always 7-14 days from the time that they come into our shelter to the time of adoption."

The shelter is also in need of supplies to care for the cats and dogs.

Sign up to become a foster or make a donation at fredspca.org.