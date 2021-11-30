Fredericksburg SPCA expanding its efforts to keep animals with the people who love them

This summer, Paula Smith made the decision to move out of her apartment to escape a violent situation at home.

She was afraid for her own safety and also for that of her dog, Whipp, who she adopted from the Fredericksburg SPCA in 2019. But moving out in a hurry meant moving into an uncertain future with the possibility of not being able to keep her furry companion.

“My main concern was for Whipp,” Smith said. “I didn’t want to lose him because I had promised him a forever home.”

She didn’t have an apartment of her own to move into and wasn’t sure where she was going to end up.

“I turned to the Fredericksburg SPCA and said, ‘I’m in need of some assistance. I don’t want to lose Whipp. He’s become my best friend,’” Smith said.

Katie Bates, who administers the SPCA’s PETS—People Empowered Through Support—program, found a place for Whipp in Safe Haven.

Safe Haven, a component of the PETS program—which also includes the mobile pet food pantry and low-cost veterinary care, provides temporary boarding for pets while their humans are in crisis.