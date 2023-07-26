When the Fredericksburg SPCA opened its first animal shelter in a converted downtown house on Olde William Street, times were different.

The year was 1943. World War II continued to rage. Americans could buy a house for less than $10,000. Gas cost 21 cents a gallon.

The world has changed plenty in that 80-year span. So has the Fredericksburg SPCA, which is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year.

The local SPCA, now on Courthouse Road in Spotsylvania County, will cap its anniversary with the eighth annual “Fur Ball Gala” on Aug. 26 at the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center.

The SPCA, a nonprofit that relies on community support, has grown drastically during its 80 years, but especially since the late 2000s.

Originally, the SPCA specialized as a shelter and care facility, but it now serves as a vital lifeline in many ways for the area’s dogs, cats and their owners.

The current space on Courthouse Road opened in 2009 and has grown into a 16,000-square-foot facility where pets can find shelter, medical treatment, training, foster homes and permanent homes.

“We’ve adapted to the community’s needs, beyond adoptions,” Von Young, the Fredericksburg SPCA director of communications, said in a phone interview this week.

Most recent updates to the facility include the 2021 opening of the remodeled and enlarged Locke Community Medical Center, which allows the SPCA to offer more access to affordable veterinary care.

Young said the SPCA medical staff treats about 7,000 animals annually, covering a wide range of ailments and treatments.

“That’s a pretty amazing feat,” she said.

Laurie Webb became the SPCA executive director five months ago and is already impressed by the work the staff and volunteers do.

“On a daily basis, I am truly in awe,” she said.

A donation allowed the SPCA to expand into a second building on the property, a house used for the humane education program. The program offers classes and summer camps for children, 6 and older, a group the SPCA staff calls the next generation of animal advocates.

The SPCA offers another program called PETS (People Empowered Through Support), which offers low or no-cost veterinary care, pet food and other supplies.

The organization also has a safe haven program allowing pet owners to place their pets in temporary shelter instead of surrendering them. Those pets can be held at the facility or fostered by volunteers. The SPCA also works with other animal groups to find homes and shelter for pets they can’t help.

Young said about 850 area families use the safe haven program annually.

Currently, the SPCA is sheltering 280 animals. About half of those pets are being cared for by foster volunteers.

The staff said in an interview that costs for housing and veterinarian care are the two biggest drivers in pets being surrendered or needing help or treatment at the facility.

Allie Names, the SPCA deputy director, said they have gotten double the normal “intake requests” in the past two months, more than half because of housing situations for people.

They said people often come through the doors in tears hoping to avoid surrendering pets.

She said the shelter has been running low on dog food lately, pointing out that the SPCA goes through 200 pounds weekly. She said they have had to “scrounge” for food, and have gotten donations from area pet stores.

Young noted that the SPCA “can’t do what we do without the community” it serves.