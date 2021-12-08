Fredericksburg, Stafford confirm settlement with protesters, but praise work of officers

Greenlaw said in a statement that the civil unrest in the late spring and summer of 2020 was a “trying” time and the city remains proud of its police department.

“Our officers met the highest standards of professionalism, protecting both those who participated in the many protests of that summer and protecting the general public,” Greenlaw said. “The City’s insurer made a sound business decision in resolving this lawsuit on terms that remove the burden of litigation from City employees and permit them to return their full attention to their public duties and to their families and personal pursuits. We are very pleased to have this chapter closed.”

The independent Police Executive Research Forum critiqued the Fredericksburg Police Department’s response to the mass demonstrations and made 66 recommendations to improve response to future incidents.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Layton and his staff implemented 64 of the recommendations. The FPD was criticized by PERF for deploying chemical agents on protesters too soon after warnings of unlawful assemblies were given, not considering the general public when releasing chemical agents, carrying patrol rifles against policy and hitting demonstrators with sting ball grenades, among other issues.