 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fredericksburg, Stafford County to hold household hazardous waste collection day
0 comments

Fredericksburg, Stafford County to hold household hazardous waste collection day

{{featured_button_text}}

Fredericksburg and Stafford County residents can dispose of their household hazardous wastes and electronics for free from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at the City Shop parking lot, 1000 Tyler St.

Commercial/business wastes will not be accepted.

Accepted materials include: fire extinguishers, pesticides, gasoline, oil, paint thinner, wood polish, oil-based paint and other household chemicals.

Accepted electronics are computers, monitors, video game systems, cables, iPods and cellphones.

Unaccepted materials include: bio-hazards, medical waste, explosives and ammunition, microwaves, smoke detectors, cylinders weighing more than 20 pounds and CRT televisions/computer monitors.

Those bringing both hazardous waste and electronic waste should separate the two types because the Stafford County Lion’s Club will be handling e-waste separate from the hazardous waste.

Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407

cjett@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert