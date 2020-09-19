Fredericksburg, Stafford County to hold household hazardous waste collection day

Fredericksburg and Stafford County residents can dispose of their household hazardous wastes and electronics for free from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at the City Shop parking lot, 1000 Tyler St.
Commercial/business wastes will not be accepted.
Accepted materials include: fire extinguishers, pesticides, gasoline, oil, paint thinner, wood polish, oil-based paint and other household chemicals.
Accepted electronics are computers, monitors, video game systems, cables, iPods and cellphones.
Unaccepted materials include: bio-hazards, medical waste, explosives and ammunition, microwaves, smoke detectors, cylinders weighing more than 20 pounds and CRT televisions/computer monitors.
Those bringing both hazardous waste and electronic waste should separate the two types because the Stafford County Lion’s Club will be handling e-waste separate from the hazardous waste.
Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407
