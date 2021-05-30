Fredericksburg, Stafford events let participants 'run to remember' fallen servicemembers

“My steps are no longer mine, they are theirs,” Alley wrote in an email. “We say their names as we pass each one and remember them with honor. We become the living memorial.”

After the first mile of races, volunteers with flags bearing additional names of servicemembers stand along the second mile of the route and cheer for participants.

“It is truly an incredible sight to behold,” said Alley, whose husband, Will, is active-duty Army. “You leave the solemnity of the posters and are then met with incredible support, showing that if they can survive and thrive, so can we.”

Lisa Hallett, who continues to lead the group, calls Moschetto and Alley both “fantastic” military spouses whose lives of service include supporting those still serving, those who have served and those who lost loved ones.

“The heart of any community is the beat of its volunteers, those who show up early and leave late, because their passion is the mission,” Hallett said.