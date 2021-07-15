Fredericksburg steps up enforcement of ADA guidelines on sidewalk dining

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurants in downtown Fredericksburg were given leeway when it came to following Americans with Disabilities Act regulations.
Sidewalk cafés were set up outside that did not provide enough room for many people with a disability to maneuver around the streets.
City Council agreed it was temporarily necessary so businesses could stay afloat while COVID regulations limited or eliminated indoor seating.
Fredericksburg officials, however, have been stepping up their enforcement of zoning violations related to ADA requirements in recent weeks.
Mellow Mushroom, a new pizza restaurant on William Street, was sent a notice on July 6 that it was in violation of the requirement that there must be 4 feet between sidewalk seating and any obstructions, including street lights, trash cans or trees.
City Zoning Administrator James Newman wrote in a June 28 email to City Manager Tim Baroody that La Petite Auberge, a restaurant on William Street, has also been cited for a violation and will be sent a notice.
A man named Aaron, who answered the telephone at La Petite Auberge and identified himself as the general manager, said he’s unaware of any violations. He said there is more than 4 feet between the restaurant’s outdoor seating and any obstructions.
If restaurants fail to adhere to the zoning requirements, the city can suspend or revoke their sidewalk café permits. Restaurant managers have up to 30 days of receiving the notice to file an appeal with the Board of Zoning Appeals in writing, with a fee of $400. The violation will be final if no appeal is filed within 30 days.
Councilman Matt Kelly said during recent strolls downtown he’s noticed four or five establishments in violation of ADA regulations. He’s been in contact with the Rappahannock Disability Resource Center with hopes of curtailing the problem.
Kelly said two restaurants didn’t leave enough space for a stroller, let alone a wheelchair.
“We all understand what they’re going through,” Kelly said. “But at the same time, we are supposed to be a city that’s inclusive for any and everybody to gain access to our wonderful downtown. … Right now, we’ve got a little bit of work to do.”
Baroody wrote in an email to Newman that Mellow Mushroom, which received its sidewalk café license on April 23, was in “egregious” violation of ADA requirements last week. Kelly said he noticed no change in the restaurant’s sidewalk seating arrangement on Tuesday.
Mellow Mushroom’s indoor seating has a bump-out that limits space on the sidewalk, in addition to outdoor seating that takes away maneuvering capacity.
Manager Claudia Sanz–Cooper said Wednesday afternoon that a city worker was there measuring the distance from the outdoor seating to any impediments. Sanz–Cooper said the restaurant was no longer in violation.
“I guess we fixed the issue,” she said.
Bill Freehling, the city’s Director of Economic Development and Tourism, said many businesses received a sidewalk café permit during the height of the pandemic. Freehling said restaurant managers usually give no pushback when cited for ADA violations.
“The permit application with the city clearly states what the rules are,” Freehling said. “They’re typically receptive when they’re not in compliance.”
Kelly said the Disability Resource Center is prepared to work with city officials on the issue. He said he’s been in contact with Baroody and hopes a consensus is reached on how to handle the matter.
Councilman Tim Duffy said ADA regulations are a personal issue for him because his sister, Michelle Duffy, has spina bifida and is a lifelong advocate for the disabled.
“The ADA is one of the most remarkable developments in our recent history,” Duffy said. “It has allowed [disabled] people to be a part of civic society in a way that they were shoved aside in the past. It’s really important that we find a solution for this that works for people with limited mobility.”
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526