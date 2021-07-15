Fredericksburg steps up enforcement of ADA guidelines on sidewalk dining

Manager Claudia Sanz–Cooper said Wednesday afternoon that a city worker was there measuring the distance from the outdoor seating to any impediments. Sanz–Cooper said the restaurant was no longer in violation.

“I guess we fixed the issue,” she said.

Bill Freehling, the city’s Director of Economic Development and Tourism, said many businesses received a sidewalk café permit during the height of the pandemic. Freehling said restaurant managers usually give no pushback when cited for ADA violations.

“The permit application with the city clearly states what the rules are,” Freehling said. “They’re typically receptive when they’re not in compliance.”

Kelly said the Disability Resource Center is prepared to work with city officials on the issue. He said he’s been in contact with Baroody and hopes a consensus is reached on how to handle the matter.

Councilman Tim Duffy said ADA regulations are a personal issue for him because his sister, Michelle Duffy, has spina bifida and is a lifelong advocate for the disabled.

“The ADA is one of the most remarkable developments in our recent history,” Duffy said. “It has allowed [disabled] people to be a part of civic society in a way that they were shoved aside in the past. It’s really important that we find a solution for this that works for people with limited mobility.”

