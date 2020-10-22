Fredericksburg takes first step toward return to in-person government meetings

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in the spring, government boards and commissions in Fredericksburg and most other localities in the region hunkered down at home and began holding virtual meetings.
While other area localities have resumed in-person meetings, there are no immediate plans to do so in the city. But but some Fredericksburg boards and commissions are exploring the possibility.
That’s why the City Council voted 6–0 earlier this month to amend the Continuity of Government ordinance it approved April 7 to address remote participation by some members when a quorum has resumed in-person meetings. Councilman Billy Withers abstained out of concern the vote would lead to in-person meetings with COVID-19 still a major health threat.
Councilman Matt Kelly said he’s in favor of the amendment because it complies with the guidelines put forth by Gov. Ralph Northam that allows gatherings of 250 people.
“At some point, we are going to be getting back together again and we’re going to need a vehicle to ease us back into it,” Kelly said. “What this is doing is it establishes that vehicle.”
Kelly noted at the council’s Oct. 13 meeting that if numbers in Virginia or the Rappahannock Area Health District steadily increase, Northam will likely “put his foot down and we’re back to where we were.”
Vice Mayor Chuck Frye Jr. said, in his opinion, Northam lost some credibility in dealing with the pandemic because he and first lady Pamela Northam toured many parts of Virginia in September before learning they tested positive for the coronavirus.
Frye said he doesn’t want to see any in-person meetings for the foreseeable future. He said surrounding localities have theater-style seating that is more conducive to social distancing.
Frye said if the city met somewhere such as James Monroe High School, for example, it would be safer, but Fredericksburg’s City Hall is “one way in, one way out.”
“I would like to see no in-person meetings just based on that alone,” Frye said. “How do you zigzag and stay away from each other?”
Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw and City Attorney Kathleen Dooley reiterated that the amendment to the ordinance does not encourage in-person meetings. But it does allow any members concerned about their health to continue to access a meeting remotely while a quorum is established in-person.
“The vernacular being used is it would kind of be a ‘hybrid’ situation,” Dooley said.
Dooley said virtual meetings will continue to be authorized and encouraged. She said the Freedom of Information Act typically allows local government officials to phone in or participate remotely twice a year for personal reasons.
Dooley said FOIA’s medical conditions provision allows any member of a board or commission to participate remotely an unlimited amount of times.
While medical issues such as asthma or chronic lung disease are covered under that provision, age is not considered a medical condition. Being older does, however, leaves one more vulnerable to symptoms of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The amendment would allow any senior council or board member to continue remote participation when in-person meetings resume.
“It takes them out of the position where they have to choose between a risk to their health and continued participation as a member of that board,” Dooley said.
Withers asked City Manager Tim Baroody if city facilities were prepared to handle gatherings. Baroody said the city is capable of doing so for any board that decides to meet in-person.
“Under the right circumstances, we would welcome that,” Baroody said. “We have measures in place that we’ve worked on and are actually pretty good at by this point … so I believe we’re prepared for more activity in this building and we’re prepared to execute if boards and commissions wish to come back.”
