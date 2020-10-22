Fredericksburg takes first step toward return to in-person government meetings

Vice Mayor Chuck Frye Jr. said, in his opinion, Northam lost some credibility in dealing with the pandemic because he and first lady Pamela Northam toured many parts of Virginia in September before learning they tested positive for the coronavirus.

Frye said he doesn’t want to see any in-person meetings for the foreseeable future. He said surrounding localities have theater-style seating that is more conducive to social distancing.

Frye said if the city met somewhere such as James Monroe High School, for example, it would be safer, but Fredericksburg’s City Hall is “one way in, one way out.”

“I would like to see no in-person meetings just based on that alone,” Frye said. “How do you zigzag and stay away from each other?”

Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw and City Attorney Kathleen Dooley reiterated that the amendment to the ordinance does not encourage in-person meetings. But it does allow any members concerned about their health to continue to access a meeting remotely while a quorum is established in-person.

“The vernacular being used is it would kind of be a ‘hybrid’ situation,” Dooley said.