Fredericksburg takes part in 'Pinwheels for Prevention' project

Fredericksburg officials and community members soon will create pinwheel gardens as part of the Pinwheels for Prevention project in observation of Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Pinwheels for Prevention began in April 2008 and has since grown to more than 5 million pinwheels being displayed nationwide, according to a news release from the city.

The blue-and-silver pinwheels represent the happy childhoods and bright futures that all children deserve, the release states. It is meant to raise awareness of resilience, engage community members and inspire individual action.

The city encourages everyone to wear blue Friday to bring attention to Child Abuse Prevention Month. Also on April 1, starting at 9:30 a.m., City Hall will host an event where community members will gather to create a pinwheel garden. Participants will be encouraged to post about their pinwheels on social media with the hashtags #protectVAkids, #fxbgpinwheelproject and #hfracares.

For more information, visit fredericksburgva.gov.

