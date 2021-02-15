Fredericksburg takes steps toward more renewable energy

Fredericksburg officials have taken what they consider a significant step toward their goal of operating the city completely on renewable energy by 2035.

City and school leaders met with state officials and private vendors recently to request proposals to analyze and reduce energy consumption in municipal buildings. They also started the process of contracting with a qualified energy services company to assist with evaluating potential improvements to school and city facilities.

City Manager Tim Baroody said the discussions represent major progress in the city’s march toward 100 percent renewable energy.

Baroody said school officials have been monitoring energy use and making efficiency upgrades for the past 10 years, while the same has taken place in government buildings for 20 years.

“By entering into a formal energy performance contract for city government and city schools buildings, we advance our abilities to get more serious near-term on energy efficiency, pursuing solar energy, power purchase agreements and other green energy alternatives,” Baroody said.

City and school leaders are consulting with the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy on how to negotiate with an energy services company.

