Fredericksburg teen arrested in Nov. 6 shooting death in city

Police have arrested a Fredericksburg man in a deadly shooting of a Maryland man earlier this month.

Isaiah Christian Landry, 18, faces a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of Mark Anthony Johnson Jr., 35, according to a Fredericksburg Police Department news release.

Landry, incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail with no bond, also faces a charge of using a gun while committing a felony.

Johnson was shot multiple times early Nov. 6 outside 131 Hickok Circle. He was pronounced dead later that morning at an area hospital.

Police recently obtained surveillance footage from Manshue Check & Cash at 3335 Fall Hill Ave. in hopes of identifying a suspect, according to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Fredericksburg Circuit Court.

