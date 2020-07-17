Fifteen Fredericksburg employees were told Friday that they’re being let go as one of the belt-tightening measures the city has had to take because of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They were among the approximately 40 employees who had been furloughed from May 2 through July 31 as city officials dealt with a significant shortfall in revenues. Pay was cut for everyone else.
The remaining furloughed staff will return to full or part time employment, with the same pay reductions of 2 percent of salaries up to $70,000 and 3 percent of salaries above $70,000 for all remaining non-public safety employees. The salary reduction will remain in effect into the fiscal year that began July 1, and may continue for remainder of the fiscal year. No additional furloughs or layoffs are planned.
“The pandemic has forced us to examine ways to reduce City expenditures—including, painfully, our dedicated City workforce,” according to a message City Manager Tim Baroody sent to staff Friday. “In some cases, the pandemic is forcing reductions in programs because they do not make sense from a public health perspective. The City is working in other cases to reduce service levels to lower overall expenditures.”
Baroody had originally proposed a nearly $103.5 million general fund budget for fiscal 2021 in early March, but he and his staff revised it as revenue began falling after businesses shut down or reduced hours due to COVID-19 restrictions. They had trimmed the budget to $95.7 million by the time City Council passed it last month and appropriated 75 percent of the total. It has the option of amending the budget at any time based on new information or conditions.
The city has a hiring freeze in place, but officials expect that certain essential positions will have to be filled in the near future to balance the city’s changing demands with its staffing.
“It is difficult to explain why we must reduce staff in one department, while adding staff in another department. Our city has often worked to adapt, but we have been pushed like never before to be nimble in exploring alternative solutions. We are in unique and unprecedented times here in the City,” Baroody’s message said.
“We will attack this challenge together, and now more than ever need your support as we do so,” he added. “As in the past, we will endeavor to keep you informed regularly of additional developments.”
