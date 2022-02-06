Fredericksburg to commemorate 1950 civil rights protest

When protests took place in downtown Fredericksburg in 2020 following the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, it caused residents and government officials to reflect on the city’s history of civil disobedience.

One of the earliest civil rights protests in the city came in 1950 after the graduating class of Walker-Grant High School—the city’s Black high school during segregation—was denied entrance through the front door of the Dorothy Hart Community Center for their graduation ceremony.

The graduates went on to hold their ceremony at Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), but not before they marched in their caps and gowns from the church to the community center carrying a sign that stated “This Entrance Closed to Us.”

More than 70 years after that protest of about 300 residents, city officials are planning to commemorate the moment as a significant one in Fredericksburg’s history.

A historical panel documenting the protest and the reasons behind it will be unveiled on Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St.

