Fredericksburg to consider resident's redistricting plan; will miss end-of-year deadline

When Fredericksburg officials established two public engagement meetings to discuss redistricting in the city as a result of new U.S. Census data, they insisted feedback from city residents was essential.
The gatherings held Nov. 16 and Dec. 7, as well as a public hearing Nov. 23, were all lightly attended.
But at least one resident was thoroughly engaged, as Tina Morris submitted a redistricting plan of her own.
City Council decided on Tuesday to weigh Morris’ proposal in addition to the two plans that were initially under consideration.
That means City Council will not meet the Dec. 31 deadline outlined by the Virginia constitution.
City Attorney Kathleen Dooley noted that the state constitution mandates redistricting efforts to be completed by the end of every year ending in 1.
Since the city will not meet the deadline, any city resident can file a lawsuit against Fredericksburg in Circuit Court demanding that officials complete the redistricting efforts.
City Council decided Tuesday that the matter will be completed at its Jan. 11 meeting. Officials said they are willing to deal with the fallout of a lawsuit if there is one.
Dooley said the potential lawsuit is low-risk, as long as officials have a clear reason for the delay, a plan to settle any issues and a date set when the work will be complete.
City Planning and Building Director Chuck Johnston said not meeting the end-of-year deadline is a common issue in the Fredericksburg area and the state.
“Every other attorney is taking a very relaxed view of the Dec. 31 deadline,” Johnston said. “We would not be the only jurisdiction that would be sued. … As long as we make a good-faith effort and get it done in early 2022, then I think it’s defensible.”
Redistricting efforts are based on the U.S. census. But the 2020 census results were significantly delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
City Council held its first redistricting discussion at a work session in November, two months behind its 2011 timeline.
The census showed that the boundaries for the city’s election wards need to be changed to correct an imbalance of population.
City staff has worked with Kevin Byrnes of Regional Decision Systems to provide options for the new wards that keeps Fredericksburg in compliance with state law and local ordinances.
Johnston presented two plans to City Council last month, but Morris’ plan came in later.
City Councilman Jason Graham requested that officials take more time to review Morris’ ideas, and the other council members agreed.
Morris believes her plan is better than the other two for a variety of reasons.
She said it keeps the Cowan Boulevard communities in Ward 1 intact; groups together more of the University of Mary Washington areas into Ward 2; groups similar communities off Plank Road/William Street west of U.S. 1 into Ward 3; keeps Ward 4 exactly the way it is; avoids the racial gerrymander in the city’s Plan B; and no incumbent is drawn out of his or her district.
The three plans are a reaction to census data that demonstrated that Ward 1, which includes the Idlewild subdivision, is too large by 1,946 residents.
Ward 2 is 1,455 residents short of its target. Ward 3 is 515 residents too small and Ward 4 is just right, with only 25 fewer citizens than the target.
With more than 28,000 residents in Fredericksburg, the target for each ward is 7,055 people. The districts must be within 5 percent of that number, which means the wards must have anywhere from 6,702 to 7,408 residents.
City staff has yet to run the numbers to ensure Morris’ plan meets the population requirements. Johnston said he believes it would work.
