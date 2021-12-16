Fredericksburg to consider resident's redistricting plan; will miss end-of-year deadline

City Councilman Jason Graham requested that officials take more time to review Morris’ ideas, and the other council members agreed.

Morris believes her plan is better than the other two for a variety of reasons.

She said it keeps the Cowan Boulevard communities in Ward 1 intact; groups together more of the University of Mary Washington areas into Ward 2; groups similar communities off Plank Road/William Street west of U.S. 1 into Ward 3; keeps Ward 4 exactly the way it is; avoids the racial gerrymander in the city’s Plan B; and no incumbent is drawn out of his or her district.

The three plans are a reaction to census data that demonstrated that Ward 1, which includes the Idlewild subdivision, is too large by 1,946 residents.

Ward 2 is 1,455 residents short of its target. Ward 3 is 515 residents too small and Ward 4 is just right, with only 25 fewer citizens than the target.

With more than 28,000 residents in Fredericksburg, the target for each ward is 7,055 people. The districts must be within 5 percent of that number, which means the wards must have anywhere from 6,702 to 7,408 residents.

City staff has yet to run the numbers to ensure Morris’ plan meets the population requirements. Johnston said he believes it would work.

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.