Fredericksburg to convert one-way streets near James Monroe High School to two-way

The one-way streets near James Monroe High School in Fredericksburg will soon be converted to two-way, city officials announced in a news release Friday.

The traffic pattern on Washington and Fall Hill avenues and on Maury Street will be affected.

Construction is expected to begin later this month, “depending on the weather,” and to be completed sometime this fall, according to the press release.

The change is a “traffic calming” measure proposed as part of the Small Area Plan for that part of town and adopted by City Council in February 2019 with the goal of reducing speeding through surrounding neighborhoods.

An engineering study on the plan was completed in October 2019 and City Council placed the traffic change on its Capital Improvement Plan for fiscal year 2023, which began July 1.

Starting later this month, workers will replace the existing pavement on Fall Hill and Washington avenues and Maury Street and then install new striping and signage.

Work will also include “new crosswalks, a pedestrian bump-out at the Virginia Avenue/Fall Hill Avenue intersection (near the bus stop), and the improvement of several sidewalk ramps,” according to the press release.

The city is encouraging residents to sign up for traffic alerts at FredericksburgAlert.com to receive timely notices about road work in the area and to contact the Public Works department at 540/372-1023 with any questions.