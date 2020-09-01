Fredericksburg to get three new public sculptures

A profile of a child’s face is one of three new large-scale, outdoor public sculptures that will be displayed in Fredericksburg beginning in October.
“Beacon,” a bronze work by Michael Alfano, is among the sculptures a jury has selected for this year’s Public Sculpture Program, which the Fredericksburg Arts Commission launched in 2016. Its goal is to provide a different display at key gateway and trail locations in the city every 12 months to give the public a way to engage with art.
“Beacon” will be installed at the intersection of Fall Hill Avenue and Village Lane. Alfano used a quote from Martin Luther King Jr. to describe the inspiration for his work: “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”
“In ‘Beacon,’ a profile of a child’s face represents the flame of a candle. The base of the sculpture forms the stylized candle and the child’s face rises from it. The hard, bronze material is designed so as to form the wispy, light profile,” the artist said.
The other two works are “Moon Song” by Patrick Andrews, which will be installed behind the Amtrak/VRE station on Caroline Street; and “Green Piece” by Nathan Pierce, which will be placed in Dixon Park.
“Moon Song” pays tribute to the integral part the moon has played “in the psyche, religion and development of humanity since the beginning of time,” said Andrews.
“While the earliest known records are approximately 4,000 years old, it is easy to imagine early humans gazing into the night sky and using the moon as a sort of calendar or basis for a belief system. This siren call or song of the moon still affects us today,” he said. “Lunar and solar eclipses are still a widely viewed worldwide phenomenon. Sometimes there is nothing better than to just lay down on a nice evening and watch the moon rise and pass overhead.”
The sculpture features a large, semicircular piece of weathered metal punctuated by six circles. The circles get increasingly smaller as they near the top, from which he said he suspended a bell to give “a nice meditative sound that brings us back into harmony with nature.”
“Green Piece” uses the element of surprise to help “bring awareness to our surroundings and creates an opportunity to reimagine our sense of place,” said Pierce. “In my most recent work, I have been exploring the idea of unity and how we learn to feel connected through new perspectives.”
The artist created the work using several lime green beams emerging from a central hub. It will replace “Three Musketeers,” an abstract metal sculpture that will be moved from Dixon Park to the Wolfe Street Triangle this month. The artist, Michael Bednar, donated “Three Musketeers” to the city. Anthony Heinz May, who created “Re: Aman,” also donated his work, which will remain along the Heritage Trail near the entrance to Old Mill Park.
Their recent donations are the first sculptures selected for the program that the city has been given. Two others have been purchased in previous years. The Fredericksburg Arts Commission bought “Dancing Milkweed IV,” which is on the Canal Path; and the Fredericksburg Economic Development Authority bought “Morning Glory Bench IV,” which is along the Heritage Trail.
Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.