Fredericksburg to hold four virtual public hearings on racial equity concerns

The City of Fredericksburg is offering four opportunities in the next three weeks for people address government officials about racial equity concerns.

The four virtual sessions will have limited availability for speakers. Anyone interested in addressing the City Council can register on the city's website, fredericksburgva.gov, but signing up doesn’t guarantee the opportunity to speak in the 75 minutes allotted for each session.

The first session will be held Oct. 28 from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. The second will be Oct. 29 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. A third session will take place Nov. 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. and the final forum is on Nov. 10 from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

The public comments will be taken into consideration at the City Council’s December retreat and will be used to help formulate a plan to take the next step in addressing racial equity concerns.

The city also plans to conduct a racial equity and diversity survey at a date to be determined.

The chance to be heard by City Council in this way came about with the adoption of the Racial Equity Plan–Phase One this past summer.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}