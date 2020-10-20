Fredericksburg to hold four virtual public hearings on racial equity concerns

The City of Fredericksburg is offering four opportunities in the next three weeks for people address government officials about racial equity concerns.
The four virtual sessions will have limited availability for speakers. Anyone interested in addressing the City Council can register on the city's website, fredericksburgva.gov, but signing up doesn’t guarantee the opportunity to speak in the 75 minutes allotted for each session.
The first session will be held Oct. 28 from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. The second will be Oct. 29 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. A third session will take place Nov. 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. and the final forum is on Nov. 10 from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.
The public comments will be taken into consideration at the City Council’s December retreat and will be used to help formulate a plan to take the next step in addressing racial equity concerns.
The city also plans to conduct a racial equity and diversity survey at a date to be determined.
The chance to be heard by City Council in this way came about with the adoption of the Racial Equity Plan–Phase One this past summer.
Council members directed staff to gather public input regarding racial equality in the city. In addition to the four virtual public sessions, citizens are encouraged to offer ongoing feedback to the council.
The conversation on racial equity emerged in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd in May during an arrest by police in Minneapolis. Protests erupted across the nation, including many in Fredericksburg.
Since the unrest, Fredericksburg has taken steps it hopes will bridge any racial divide in the city.
The city hired the Police Executive Research Forum to do an independent review of the Fredericksburg Police Department's response to practices and use of force and arrests during demonstrations held in the city between May 31 and June 2.
After the protests, Angela Freeman was appointed the city’s Diversity, Equity and Economic Advancement Officer.
The city outlined a response and recovery plan to address racial inequality and discrimination on June 23. After the Racial Equity Plan–Phase One was passed July 14, the city adopted a resolution urging the General Assembly to remove the name of Confederate President Jefferson Davis from U.S. 1 through Virginia and replace it with what they consider a more unifying name. If no action is taken at the state level, the city will move on renaming the stretch of highway in Fredericksburg.
The city also allocated $205,000 for various projects focusing on local black history, designated CARES Act funds to several community-based initiatives and backed the plan of the Fredericksburg Police Department to expand its Citizens Advisory Panel from six to nine members.
