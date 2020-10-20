Fredericksburg to hold four virtual public sessions on racial equity concerns

The conversation on racial equity emerged in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd in May during an arrest by police in Minneapolis. Protests erupted across the nation, including many in Fredericksburg.

Since the unrest, Fredericksburg has taken steps it hopes will bridge any racial divide in the city.

The city hired the Police Executive Research Forum to do an independent review of the Fredericksburg Police Department’s response to practices and use of force and arrests during demonstrations held in the city between May 31 and June 2.

After the protests, Angela Freeman was appointed the city’s Diversity, Equity and Economic Advancement Officer.

The city outlined a response and recovery plan to address racial inequality and discrimination on June 23. After the Racial Equity Plan–Phase One was passed July 14, the city adopted a resolution urging the General Assembly to remove the name of Confederate President Jefferson Davis from U.S. 1 through Virginia and replace it with what they consider a more unifying name. If no action is taken at the state level, the city will move on renaming the stretch of highway in Fredericksburg.

The city also allocated $205,000 for various projects focusing on local black history, designated CARES Act funds to several community-based initiatives and backed the plan of the Fredericksburg Police Department to expand its Citizens Advisory Panel from six to nine members.

