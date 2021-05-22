Fredericksburg to keep mask requirement in city buildings

The Fredericksburg City Council will resume in-person meetings for the first time since the pandemic hit in 2020 on Tuesday evening, but face and nose coverings will be required. There will be continued remote access for participants and viewers who don’t wish to attend in person.

Jones and Ridall expressed concern that ventilation systems in City Council chambers perform at standard levels, but aren’t at a level that is safe to be occupied by unmasked people over the course of several hours.

A City Council work session starts at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, with the regular session beginning at 7:30 p.m. and potentially lasting several hours.

City officials noted that while Northam’s orders allow fully vaccinated people to eschew masks, there’s no way of telling who is vaccinated and who isn’t.

City Manager Tim Baroody said it’s best to continue the use of face coverings to protect public health and safety.

“The people of Fredericksburg have worked together for over a year to defeat the virus and return to normal,” Baroody said. “We are so close to the end of the pandemic emergency at this time. Continuing to wear face masks while inside public buildings for a few more weeks will help us get over the finish line.”

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com

