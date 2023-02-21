After a yearslong effort, Fredericksburg will launch its new civil rights trail Thursday.

The unveiling event for “Freedom, a Work in Progress” will take place at UMW’s Jepson Alumni Executive Center, 1119 Hanover St., at 2 p.m. The unveiling will be open to the public.

Establishing the trail is one of a series of steps City Council has taken to more thoroughly tell the story of Fredericksburg’s Black residents. This project was a collaboration between the city and the University of Mary Washington.

The downtown trail, which is 2.6 miles long, will begin at the visitors center, where people can review the Green Book — a guide first published in 1936 that advised Black travelers on safe places to sleep and eat in Jim Crow America.

From there, trailgoers will make stops at places such as Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), which was visited by many leaders of the civil rights movement, including W.E.B. Du Bois and Mary McLeod Bethune; Caroline and William streets to learn about lunch counter sit-ins protesting segregation; the former site of the auction block on William and Charles streets; Libertytown, a neighborhood settled by free Blacks and enslaved people; the Barton Street Potter’s Field, which was a burial ground for former slaves and free Blacks until it was cleared in 1920 so the city could build Maury School; and the old Greyhound bus station, where the Freedom Riders made their first stop in 1961.

The UMW portion of the trail, which is 1.9 miles long, will cover desegregation at the university, with stops at the James Farmer statue and the James Farmer Multicultural Center; Shiloh Baptist Cemetery off Monument Avenue below the campus; and the Dorothy Hart Community Center, the 1950 site of the first known civil rights protest in Fredericksburg.

Later on Thursday, Germanna Community College will host a virtual Community Conversation with Gaila Sims, the curator of African American history at the Fredericksburg Area Museum who recently partnered with the Historic Fredericksburg Foundation and the city to lead a new walking tour focused on Black entrepreneurship.

During the virtual panel, which takes place at 7 p.m., Sims will share stories of African Americans in Fredericksburg from the 18th century to the present day. She will highlight their influence on the local community, including political, social, religious and commercial contributions.

The online event is open to all and free, but registration is required.

Germanna’s Community Conversations series comprises free talks that explore timely topics through open dialogue and discussion with local and national experts. For more information or to register, go to germanna.edu.