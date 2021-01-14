Fredericksburg train station improvement plan advances

The Fredericksburg train station is inching closer to proposed upgrades.

City and Virginia Railway Express officials met last week for an update on the project. Afterward, Councilman Matt Kelly said work on the project is expected to start late this year or in spring 2022.

The work will cost an estimated $5 million and address several issues at the Lafayette Boulevard station, from crumbling concrete and inadequate stairways to a poor communication system.

The project calls for a makeover of the façades of the bridges spanning Charles and Sophia streets, similar to work done on bridges over Caroline and Princess Anne streets in 2011.

The platforms will be extended to accommodate VRE’s longer trains and a stairway will be built to allow passengers access to and from the George Washington Regional Commission parking lot to address the crowding issue with VRE commuters.

The work also will include upgraded lighting and Americans with Disabilities Act improvements to allow better access to elevators.

Signs indicating the bridge heights also will be added in an effort to curtail trucks from ramming into the bridges.

The audio and video communications system already has been upgraded.