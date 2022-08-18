Fredericksburg train station rehab expected to start in the fall

A contractor has been selected for a multi-million-dollar rehabilitation of the Fredericksburg train station.

The Virginia Railway Express chose Maryland-based Clark Construction Group last month.

The rehab project has a total cost of approximately $11 million, according to VRE. The agreement with Clark totals about $7.92 million (with a cap of $8.7 million), lower than two other prospects, according to VRE’s July Policy Committee meeting information.

The rehab of the 112-year-old station is part of VRE’s broader facilities asset management program, according to the commuter rail provider.

The work will address many problems at the Lafayette Boulevard station, from crumbling concrete and inadequate stairways to a communication system long derided by passengers.

The concrete on bridges over Caroline and Princess Anne streets was improved in 2011. The cracked and crumbling façades of the bridges spanning Charles and Sophia streets will get a similar makeover in the new project.

The project also includes repairs that will extend each of the 400-foot platforms by 125 feet to include the original platform. According to VRE, that additional section is “rarely used due to uneven surfaces, cracking, and delamination.”

The extended platforms will require the addition of another stair tower, at the southeast corner of the station.

The rehab work also will include upgraded lighting and improvements to allow better access to elevators. Signs indicating the bridge heights also will be added in an effort to curtail trucks from ramming into the bridges.

Work on the drainage issues that have long plagued the station will have to wait, at least until a third track is added as part of the state’s plan to expand rail service in Virginia. No schedule has been established for that work.

Construction crews are expected to start setting up at the downtown station in the fall.

There is a potential glitch in the project. The $11 budget now exceeds the current fund balance from federal and state government sources.

VRE is working with the Federal Transit Administration and the Department of Rail and Public Transportation to find additional state funding.