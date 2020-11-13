Fredericksburg tweaks holiday programs to stay safe during pandemic

“Coming up with plans for this year, we were looking to find ways that people could still do the things they’ve always enjoyed doing during the holidays with their own family members,” said Danelle Rose, who’s overseeing Christmas events for the city’s economic development office. “But we were also looking to find ways for them to do that without having to be in big crowds downtown.”

She added, “We know some people are comfortable coming downtown and going into stores, and we know some still aren’t. So we looked to find ways so that all people could feel safe in what they’re doing.”

Ann Glave, executive director of the Fredericksburg Main Street organization, said that COVID-19 “caused us to think of things differently, and that’s not always a bad thing because it can push you towards being more creative.”

She noted that the reverse parade in Central Park may make it easier for those who attend to see things better than in streets jammed with people. And she added that the Rappahannock Rotary Clubs Santa’s Mailbox will be a great way to handle letters to Santa.

“It’s challenging because we’re trying to keep downtown vibrant and open, but not having crowds congregating at one time,” she said. “Everything we have been looking at has maintaining social distancing as a part of it.”