Fredericksburg's Unitarian Universalist church will sponsor a community solidarity vigil on Sunday evening, one week after church property was vandalized with anti-LGBTQ+ messages.

Employees arrived at the church property on Monday morning to find the front door barricaded with multiple items, a post broken, a sign painted over and a lengthy message declaring "transgenderism" to be "a Satanic ploy" taped to the door.

The suspect left his name and phone number on the door and Stafford County Sheriff's deputies later located him on the church property, where church leadership had permitted him to camp.

"He plainly stated he was in fact the one who committed the vandalism and was subsequently trespassed," Sheriff's Office spokesman Ryan Wilbur reported Tuesday.

The suspect was arrested this week and charged with removal of church property and destruction of property, Wilbur said.

Earlier this year, the Fellowship established an LGBTQ+ Youth Sanctuary ministry, making the building available one Friday each month as a safe space for area young adults who identify as part of that population.

The idea is to provide a space where youth between the ages of 13 and 17 can be in community with each other and with volunteer adults who are trained to support them.

Sunday's vigil is being organized to send the message that the Fellowship is "against any and all forms of hate and oppression."

"We are in Solidarity with the LGBTQIA community, and will not let any intimidation deter us from our belief in the inherent worth and dignity of ALL people," an announcement of the vigil reads.

Members and leaders of other local LGBTQ+ groups and faith communities, as well as the wider community, are invited to participate in the vigil, which will be held at the Fellowship at 25 Chalice Circle and online.

The Stafford Sheriff's Office will be on site during the event. The Sheriff's Office has established a Worship Watch program to act as an open line of communication between faith communities and law enforcement. To become a partner in the program, visit staffordsheriff.com/content/crime/Worshipwatch.cfm.

For more information about the vigil, visit the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg's website at uuffxbg.org.