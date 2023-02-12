The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg will make its building available as a safe space for area LGBTQ+ youth one Friday per month.

The first LGBTQ Youth Sanctuary will be held Friday, Feb. 17, from 6–8 p.m. at the Fellowship in Stafford's Chatham Heights area at 25 Chalice Circle.

"There is a need for this locally," said roddy biggs, UUFF's intern minister. "People are driving to Richmond and D.C. for this."

The new ministry grew out of an impromptu meeting called in December by the fellowship's social justice committee.

Committee members were concerned about what they viewed as efforts by local school districts to silence LGBTQ+ students and their allies by targeting library books with these themes and proposing restrictions on classroom décor, said biggs, who uses lowercase letters and they/them pronouns.

The committee wanted to explore legislative solutions to ensure equal treatment of LGBTQ+ youth, but biggs wondered what the fellowship could do right now.

According to stopbullying.gov, which coordinates the federal government's response to bullying and prevention, youth who identify as LGBTQ or are unsure of their sexual orientation are more likely to report having been bullied at school or cyberbullied than their straight peers, and are also more likely to report not going to school because of safety concerns.

"[Legislation] could be powerful down the road, but what can we do for youth now?" biggs said. "Kids are still being bullied, still being harassed. They need a place to feel safe. If schools are not providing that, why not us?"

Biggs attended an LGBTQ youth sanctuary at the Tennessee Valley Unitarian Universalist Church in Knoxville between 2007 and 2010, during their high school years, and said it was a powerful experience.

The idea is to provide a space where youth between the ages of 13 and 17 can be in community with each other and with volunteer adults who are trained to support them.

Students can "get to know their peers across the area and form a supportive community," said Doug McCusker, UUFF minister.

The fellowship held a volunteer training session in January using curriculum provided by the Safe Zone Project.

Adult volunteers have gone through background checks and there will two to three volunteers for every seven to eight kids at the event, which will be held on the third Friday of every month, starting this month.

Programming at the youth sanctuaries will depend on what the kids need and ask for, biggs said. It could include guest speakers and education on relevant topics or it could be more informal — watching movies and playing board games.

Biggs reached out to multiple area LGBTQ+ support groups and organizations to determine whether there is a need for a youth sanctuary and found that there is.

"Many groups have the network, but not the facility, and we have that," they said.

McCusker said the pandemic had a detrimental effect on regional support groups that used to exist.

"The network to support LGBTQ youth was there, but only loosely held together since the pandemic shut things down," he said. "An effort like this enables us to focus our resources and bring in new organizations that want to help."

Biggs said it has been exciting to see news of the upcoming Youth Sanctuary spread through these existing networks.

"This could have a powerful impact in the community," they said.