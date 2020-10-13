Fredericksburg, University of Mary Washington form COVID-19 task force

The University of Mary Washington has teamed with the City of Fredericksburg to create a joint task force to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Students returned to UMW for in-person classes on Sept. 14 and several of the school’s athletic programs began practicing earlier this month. The task force’s objective is to operate as a bridge between the city and the university and be proactive in preventing the spread of COVID-19.
On the city side, the new task force includes Fredericksburg Police Chief Brian Layton, Fire Chief Michael Jones and Director of Economic Development Bill Freehling. Mary Washington is represented by Chief of Police Mike Hall, Assistant Athletic Director Caitlin Moore and Director of Transfer and Off-Campus Student Services Chris Porter.
“The open dialogue of this task force between the city and UMW is very helpful for tracking the efforts and effects of COVID-19 both on campus and elsewhere in the city,” Jones said.
Mary Washington University officials have enforced an “MMDC” (monitor, mask, distance and clean) policy. Students are asked to follow masking and social distancing guidelines and limit gatherings to no more than 10.
The Eagle Care Ambassadors program asks students to monitor each other’s behavior. Administrators have requested the guidelines be followed off-campus, as well.
Fredericksburg police officers can’t enforce UMW’s policy, but they’re asked to monitor activity in city limits and can issue reminders of the school’s safety protocol.
“We are working together to make sure our students are doing what they should be doing,” Porter said. “We are not turning a blind eye.”
The university also recently created a dashboard of COVID-19 activity that’s updated Monday through Friday. As of Monday, there had been 19 cumulative cases of the coronavirus at UMW, with three active cases.
There have been 102 tests at the Student Health Center and two came back positive. Surveillance or random testing is also going on at UMW. There were 187 such tests conducted Oct. 5-8 and two came back positive for a positivity rate of 1.07 percent.
There are 69 of 82 quarantine spaces available on campus and 35 of 38 isolation locations freed up.
In the City of Fredericksburg, there have been 567 cases of COVID-19 and five deaths.
“Our goal is to publicize this ongoing effort as a means to help reinforce positive behaviors for COVID-19 safety downtown,” Jones said.
