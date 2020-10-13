Fredericksburg, University of Mary Washington form COVID-19 task force

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fredericksburg police officers can’t enforce UMW’s policy, but they’re asked to monitor activity in city limits and can issue reminders of the school’s safety protocol.

“We are working together to make sure our students are doing what they should be doing,” Porter said. “We are not turning a blind eye.”

The university also recently created a dashboard of COVID-19 activity that’s updated Monday through Friday. As of Monday, there had been 19 cumulative cases of the coronavirus at UMW, with three active cases.

There have been 102 tests at the Student Health Center and two came back positive. Surveillance or random testing is also going on at UMW. There were 187 such tests conducted Oct. 5-8 and two came back positive for a positivity rate of 1.07 percent.

There are 69 of 82 quarantine spaces available on campus and 35 of 38 isolation locations freed up.

In the City of Fredericksburg, there have been 567 cases of COVID-19 and five deaths.

“Our goal is to publicize this ongoing effort as a means to help reinforce positive behaviors for COVID-19 safety downtown,” Jones said.

