Fredericksburg unveils marker recognizing 1961 Freedom Riders' first stop

Roberts said 370 markers in Virginia are dedicated to Black history and 48 percent of all new markers approved fall into that category. Roberts said ceremonies like this one show that “we can make history at the same time we memorialize it.”

Fredericksburg resident and former history teacher Mayo Carter supplied the funding for the effort and received a plaque from the city. Carter said when she taught lessons about the Freedom Riders, her students were in awe that the activists signed their last will and testament before embarking on trips because of the possibility of death.

There were two U.S. Supreme Court decisions that ruled that segregated public buses were unconstitutional, but the Freedom Riders were protesting the nonenforcement of those decisions in the southern states and the federal government’s refusal to intervene.

Diamond recalled that at Parchment Prison in Mississippi, he was cellmates with Farmer, who later became a history professor. at Mary Washington

A quote from Farmer was placed outside during the ceremony that read:

“Anyone who said he wasn’t afraid during the Civil Rights movements was either a liar or without imagination. I was scared all the time. My hands didn’t shake but inside I was shaking.”